VBL Therapeutics receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq

Sep. 01, 2022 5:27 PM ETVascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • VBL Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VBLT) said it had received a written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market, notifying the company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company said the closing bid price of the VBL’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from July 20, 2022, to August 30, was less that $1 per share, therefore it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.
  • VBL has been provided 180 calendar days, or until February 27, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq.
  • To regain compliance, VBL’s ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

