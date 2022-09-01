Morgan Stanley on Thursday increased its earnings estimates and price targets for companies that make heating and cooling systems. The investment bank said tax breaks and rebates in the tax-and-climate bill passed by Congress will help to drive sales.

Company Morgan Stanley Rating Revised EPS Estimates 2023 2024 Johnson Controls International (JCI) Overweight $3.72 $4.12 Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) Overweight $2.60 $2.88 Trane Technologies Plc. (TT) Overweight/Top Pick $8.29 $8.93 Watsco Inc. (WSO) Underweight $11.35 $11.69 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Equal weight $15.32 $17.22

The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden approved last month, has incentives for the biggest investment in energy-efficient products in U.S. history. The law sets aside $21 billion for rebates and federal tax deductions for energy-saving improvements to people’s homes in the next 10 years.

Company Old Target New Target Johnson Controls International (JCI) $61 $62 Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) $43 $44 Trane Technologies Plc. (TT) $166 $168 Watsco Inc. (WSO) $204 $217 Lennox International Inc. (LII) $255 $268

The biggest revenue gains for equipment makers will come from households that replace their air conditioning and furnaces with heat pumps, Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski said in the report. Heat pumps are all-in-one devices to cool and heat a home more efficiently.

“Heat pump technology has continued to improve over the past decade,” he said, “and adoption is possible in more regions.”

All of the stocks that Morgan Stanley mentioned in the report rose on Thursday, which was a mixed day for market indexes. Lennox (LII) led the gains with a 3.6% advance.

