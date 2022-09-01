Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) said Thursday it applied to the California Public Utilities Commission to develop a first-of-its-kind solar and storage focused "micro-utility" in California.

The company said it formed a new, wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunnova Community Microgrids California LLC, to own and operate Energy as a Service offerings, seeking to "develop largely self-sustaining micro-utilities by equipping new home communities with solar and storage to provide consumers with a better energy service that allows them to live in a more resilient home and community."

Sunnova (NOVA) said the subsidiary will focus on newly constructed homes, which will allow it to work with developers to design and implement distributed solar-powered microgrids for communities.

"Community microgrids are the future as they offer the unique ability to share excess electricity, putting the power in the hands of homeowners and significantly enhancing the resiliency of communities," CEO William Berger said.

Sunnova Energy (NOVA) is poised for growth, with "demand for predictable energy set to grow as potential customers face increasingly higher traditional utility bills," A. Vandendael writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.