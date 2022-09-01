nCino GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.03, revenue of $99.6M beats by $2.09M
Sep. 01, 2022 4:10 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- nCino press release (NASDAQ:NCNO): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $99.6M (+49.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.09M.
Financial Outlook
nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2023 ending January 31, 2023 as follows:
Total revenues between $401.5 million and $403.5 million vs $402.09M
Subscription revenues between $341.5 million and $343.5 million.
Non-GAAP operating loss between ($12) million and ($14) million.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.17) to ($0.19) vs-$ 0.29
nCino is providing guidance for its third quarter ending October 31, 2022 as follows:
Total revenues between $103 million and $104 million vs$101.85M
Subscription revenues between $87 million and $88 million.
Non-GAAP operating loss between ($0.75) million and ($1.75) million.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.02) and ($0.03) vs -$0.07
