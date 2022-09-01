Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna get CDC backing for Omicron updated booster shots
Sep. 01, 2022 5:53 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), PFE, BNTXBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor11 Comments
- An expert panel of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended the use of Omicron-subvariant adapted booster shots developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), a key regulatory step before their U.S. rollout can begin.
- The decision by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) comes a day after the U.S. FDA amended the emergency use approvals for the two vaccines to allow their use as booster shots for protection against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
- ACIP voted 13-1 to recommend the use of PFE/BNTX's updated bivalent shot as a booster dose for those aged 12 years and above.
- ACIP voted 13-1 to recommend the use of MRNA's updated bivalent shot as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and older.
- CDC's advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations which the U.S. FDA usually follows for a final decision.
- The U.S. government is hoping to roll out the updated booster shots shortly after Labor Day, the New York Times reported last week.
Comments (11)