Innovative Industrial Properties acquires cannabis facility in Massachusetts for $21.5M
Sep. 01, 2022 5:56 PM ET By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) said Thursday it acquired a property comprising ~104K sq. ft. of industrial space in Webster, Massachusetts for $21.5M.
- The purchase price was ~$207 per sq. ft.
- The property is fully built out and operational as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility. It is estimated to produce ~32K lbs of cannabis flower annually.
- IIPR also entered into a long-term, triple-net lease deal for the property with a unit of Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF).
- CURLF is IIPR's fifth largest tenant partner in terms of capital investment.
