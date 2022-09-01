ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) said Thursday that weak demand has caused it to idle one of two blast furnaces at its Asturias plant in Spain, Argus reports.

The unit will be taken down at the end of September in response to economic uncertainty and weakening confidence levels among steel consumers, the company said.

ArcelorMittal (MT) also has not restarted the electric arc furnace at its Sestao mill, according to Argus.

Separately, ArcelorMittal (MT), Brookfield and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reportedly are among at least a dozen entities that are considering buying a stake in India's NTPC Green Energy.

ArcelorMittal (MT) offers "a strong balance sheet [that] allows for opportunistic M&A," The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.