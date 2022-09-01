Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) reported Thursday its FY 2022 gross profit fell 17% Y/Y as prices for platinum group metals slipped from record highs, and said it is reducing its dividend payout.

The miner said full-year gross profit slid to 41.28B South African rand ($2.41B) from 53.45B rand for FY 2021, while revenue fell 8% Y/Y to 118.33B rand from 129.57B in the previous year.

Headline earnings fell to 32.03B rand from 36.36B a year earlier, and headline earnings per share were 38.56 compared with 46.35 in 2021.

Impala's refined production for the year fell 6% to 3.09M platinum group metal oz, with the decline due largely to safety stoppages and extended maintenance at its Rustenburg operations.

Full-year costs increased 17%, with the company citing energy inflation and the impact of lower mined and refined production.

The company declared a final dividend of 10.50 rand/share, bringing total payouts for the year to 15.75 rand/share, down from 22 a year ago.

Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) is "an undervalued long-life asset" and an excellent long-term play for investors, Pearl Gray Equity and Research wrote earlier this summer in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.