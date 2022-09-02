Liminal transfers to Nasdaq Capital Market, gets more time to comply with listing rule
Sep. 02, 2022 5:35 AM ETLiminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) received approval from the Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market to transfer its common shares from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The Canadian company said its shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Sept. 6 and will continue to trade under the symbol "LMNL".
- Liminal noted that in March 4, it received a notice from Nasdaq for not being in compliance with the exchange's minimum bid price rule of $1.00 per share for continued listing on the exchange.
- The company had then been granted 180 days to comply with the rule and now with the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq has granted a second period of 180 calendar days or until Feb. 27, 2023, to regain compliance.
- Liminal said that it may implement a reverse stock split, if necessary, to regain compliance.
Comments