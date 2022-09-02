Air Liquide to withdraw from Russia

Sep. 02, 2022 5:55 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • French industrial gases firm Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) confirmed plans on Friday to withdraw from Russia, after it entered into a MoU to transfer its activities in the country with the local management team in the framework of an management buy out.
  • The activities of the group in Russia will no longer be consolidated starting Sep. 1, 2022. This divestment project is subject to Russian regulatory approvals.
  • Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) employs around 720 people in Russia. Its turnover in the country represents less than 1% of the group's turnover.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.