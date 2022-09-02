Air Liquide to withdraw from Russia
- French industrial gases firm Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) confirmed plans on Friday to withdraw from Russia, after it entered into a MoU to transfer its activities in the country with the local management team in the framework of an management buy out.
- The activities of the group in Russia will no longer be consolidated starting Sep. 1, 2022. This divestment project is subject to Russian regulatory approvals.
- Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) employs around 720 people in Russia. Its turnover in the country represents less than 1% of the group's turnover.
