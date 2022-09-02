Alpha Tau director gives up board seat to take up chief commercial officer role

  • Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) appointed Peter Melnyk as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
  • Melnyk resigned from Alpha's board to assume the full-time position as CCO, the Israeli cancer drug company said in a Sept. 1 press release.
  • Melnyk most recently served as CEO of Fortovia Therapeutics, a Raleigh, N.C.-based oncology supportive care pharmaceutical and medical device company. Prior to that Melnyk served as CCO of Novocure.
  • "As we continue to progress rapidly towards securing further marketing approvals for the Alpha DaRT, and with our U.S. pivotal multi-center study in recurrent squamous cell carcinoma expected to commence shortly, it is a perfect time to bolster our senior management team with someone of Peter’s caliber who will be dedicated to advancing our global commercial strategies," said Alpha CEO Uzi Sofer.

