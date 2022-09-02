Futures, rates tread water as investors eye 300K on jobs and 3,900 on S&P

Stock index futures are little changed Friday as Wall Street awaits the August nonfarm payrolls report.

Economists are looking for a gain of about 300K jobs for the month. A stronger-than-expected rise would likely spark a selloff in both equities and Treasuries as it gives the Fed more ammunition for big rate hikes.

"We think US labor data would have to slow dramatically to deter a 75bs policy rate hike, requiring surprises well below our lowish 0.3% m/m expectation for average hourly earnings and 275,000 nonfarm payroll growth," Steve Englander, strategist at Standard Chartered, wrote. "It is too early to assess the reliability of the new ADP measures. Wage growth has softened, but not enough yet to register as a policy factor, in our view."

Pantheon Macro says the risk is to the upside for payrolls given the "Homebase small business employment data, which were stronger than we expected, and suggest that unadjusted private employment rose by about 375K. That’s much bigger than the 182K increase in August last year, when adjusted private payrolls rose 497K, and the headline increased 517K, but we think the seasonal in August this year will limit the adjusted increase."

S&P futures (SPX), Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) and Dow futures (INDU) are moving less than 0.1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is flat at 3.25% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 2 basis points at 3.50%.

"If the 10yr yield breaks back under 3.20-3.22% that would be further confirmation of a tactical top in yields," BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky said.

Late buying yesterday helped the S&P survive a test of the 3,900 level, with technicians describe as critical support. But a strong headline jobs number could put that in jeopardy.

"Many metrics are flashing oversold signals, which combined with meaningful support around 3,900 suggests the bulls 'should' be able to stage a rally here," Krinsky said. "Given this set-up, should they fail to hold 3,900, we would have to say the June lows were back in play."

Among active stocks, Broadcom is higher after bullish guidance.