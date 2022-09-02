Credit Suisse considering to cut around 5,000 jobs
As part of a cost reduction step, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is considering cutting around 5,000 jobs - Reuters.
The company has already said earlier that it will cut costs below CHF15.5B ($15.8B) in the medium term, versus an annualised CHF16.8B this year.
Ulrich Körner, a restructuring expert promoted to CEO just over a month ago replacing Thomas Gottstein has been given the task of paring back investment banking and cutting more than $1B in costs to help the bank recover from a string of setbacks and scandals.
The bank aims to start offering wealth management services in China next year on hopes of improvement of its fortune.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank estimate that it may need to bolster capital by CHF4B to shore up its buffers and fund the revamp.
