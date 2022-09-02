The Federal Court of Australia ordered Mercedes-Benz's (OTCPK:MBGAF) (OTCPK:DMLRY) unit, Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific, to pay A$12.5M for failing to use attention-capturing, high-impact language when communicating with consumers regarding the recall of 'potentially deadly' Takata airbags, said the country's competition regulator.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said that Mercedes admitted to breaching a consumer law by failing to implement its communication and engagement plan for contacting consumers as required by the Takata Recall Notice when it communicated with some consumers about the recall.

"We believe the statements made by Mercedes-Benz staff had the potential to give the impression to consumers that the airbag replacement was less urgent than was warranted by the real risks posed by the faulty airbags," said ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard in a Sept. 2 press release.

ACCC added that in talks with 27 consumers, Mercedes-Benz call center staff described the recall as a 'precaution' or said words to the effect that the type of airbags used in the vehicles had not caused any accidents, injuries or deaths in other manufacturers vehicles, which was not accurate.

Mercedes-Benz has also given an undertaking to carry out a product-safety compliance program about safety obligations, including mandatory recalls, ACCC noted.

Defective Takata airbags have been linked with with about 33 deaths and over 350 injuries globally. In Australia there was one death while another was seriously injured in separate incidents caused by the misdeployment of a Takata airbag, the ACCC noted.

ACCC said that the Takata airbag recall is the world's largest automotive recall affecting ~100M vehicles globally and it is the most significant recall in Australian history, affecting over 4M Takata airbags in ~3M vehicles.