Tilray acquires more than $39M debt from JV partner
Sep. 02, 2022 6:55 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY), TLRY:CABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Canadian cannabis player Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) gained in the pre-market trading Friday after the company announced a debt agreement with its joint venture partner Double Diamond Holdings Ltd for over $39M worth of promissory notes.
- A greenhouse operator, Double Diamond Holdings has formed a joint venture with TLRY subsidiary Aphria Inc to establish Aphria Diamond.
- Following an agreement signed on Sep. 01, TLRY has acquired two promissory notes valued at ~$8.4M and ~$30.6M from Double Diamond Holdings.
- The amounts in promissory notes will be payable by Ontario-based Aphria Diamond which operates a 100-acre campus with 1.3M square feet of cultivation facility and an annual growing capacity of 140,000kg.
- In May 2021, TLRY closed its merger with its Canadian rival Aphria.
