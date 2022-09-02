Cenntro adds to all-electric commercial van lineup

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) announced another expansion of the Logistar series with the new Logistar 260 being prepped for production.

The all-electric commercial van is scheduled for initial deliveries in the Q1 of 2023 to Europe followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South American markets.

The company said it is positioning the Logistar 260 model above the Logistar 200 with a new size unique for the van segment. The load volume, payload and range of the Logistar 260 will be targeted for a wide range of applications in the trades, couriers, express and parcel services, logistics solutions, and facility management.

The LS 260 is expected to pass all homologation tests in accordance with European Union standards and requirements and receive EU type approval at the end of 2022.

“The Logistar 260 rounds out Cenntro’s commercial vehicle lineup, providing fleets and businesses with best-in-class EV technology that supports the most robust operating cycles," noted Cenntro (CENN) CEO Peter Wang.

The Logistar 260 will make its world premiere at the upcoming IAA Transportation Exhibition taking place September 20-25 in Hannover, Germany.