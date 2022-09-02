nCino stock gains on raised full year outlook

Sep. 02, 2022 6:56 AM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares gained pre-market on Friday in response to the firm's raised full-year outlook and its second quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates.

Late Thursday, the cloud banking software company reported revenue of $99.6M for the quarter that grew 50% Y/Y and topped estimates. Adjusted loss per share of -$0.04 was also better than estimates of -$0.07 per share loss.

Subscription revenues, including the results of SimpleNexus, grew 57% to $84.4M. As of July 31, 2022, total remaining performance obligation (RPO) was $907.4M, up 28% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding RPO for SimpleNexus, organic RPO grew 19% to $839.8M.

The company raised its full-year forecast, now expecting revenue in the range of $401.5M to $403.5M (consensus: $401.60M) compared to prior estimate of $401M to $403M and adj. loss per share of -$0.17 to -$0.19 (consensus: -$0.29) compared to prior estimate of -$0.28 to -$0.30.

Analysts are positive on results, with Piper Sandler stating that "This was another solid quarter, and we are encouraged by the 2H organic growth outlook of 25% coupled with internal belt tightening that could narrow operating losses for the remainder of the year."

NCNO shares are up around 4% pre-market

