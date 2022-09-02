Warren Buffett-backed BYD August sales jumped ~185% Y/Y, sees monthly delivery of 280K units by the end of the year
Sep. 02, 2022 7:00 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF)BYDDYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) sales grew 184.84% Y/Y to 174,915 new energy vehicles in August, the sixth consecutive month of record-high sales.
- Sales jumped 7.62% over the 162,530 (+221.9% Y/Y) units sold in July.
- Sales of pure electric vehicles up 172.13% Y/Y to 82,678 units and plug-in hybrid vehicles up 203.06% Y/Y to 91,299 units.
- On YTD basis, cumulative NEV sales were 978,795 units, up 377.3% Y/Y.
- In another release, the company announced that currently it has a backlog of 700,000 orders, and the current waiting time for consumers who place orders now is 4-5 months.
- In 2023, the Chinese NEV sales expected to reach between 9M and 10M units, and BYD aims to sell at least 4M unit, said chairman and president Wang Chuanfu said in a recent conference call.
- The company is working towards to achieve a monthly delivery of 280,000 units by the end of the year.
- Berkshire further reduced its stake in BYD by selling 1.716M shares, bringing its stake in the company down to 18.87%, according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on September 1.
- On August 24, Berkshire sold 1.33M shares, bringing its stake down to 19.92% from 20.04%.
Comments (1)