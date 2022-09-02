Barrick Gold to sell royalty portfolio to Mmaverix for up to $60M

Sep. 02, 2022

  • Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is selling a portfolio of royalties to Maverix Metals for up to $60M.
  • The Toronto-based company said the in a Sept. 1 press release that the portfolio consists of 22 royalties on the production of minerals from mines in North America, South America, Australia and Africa.
  • The transaction is expected to close at the end of Q3.
  • The $60M consists of $50M in cash payable on closing of the portfolio sale, and three contingent payments: $6M if the operator of the Eskay Creek project in British Columbia (Skeena Resources) gets all material permits needed to start construction of the mine within six years of closing; $2M if Maverix gets cash payments from the portfolio, excluding the Eskay Creek royalty, ≥$10M within six years of closing; and $2M if Maverix gets cash payments from the portfolio, excluding the Eskay Creek royalty, ≥$20M within six years of closing.
  • GOLD +2.06% to $14.89 premarket Sept. 2

