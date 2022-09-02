Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) could cut the number of employees at its Vision Fund by at least 20% after it led to the company reporting a $23B loss in its most recent quarterly results, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that at least 100 positions would be cut and the announcement could come as soon as this month. The reduction in force would be global, occurring in its U.S., U.K. and China operations, the people added.

Japan-based SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) posted the $23B quarterly net loss as its Vision Fund was slammed by a global selloff in tech stocks resulting from rising interest rates and inflation.

In a statement, SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son partially blamed himself for the loss.

"When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful," Son said in August.

He added that he had "the urge" to keep investing, as the stock market was down significantly, but he cautioned that could result in an "irreversible" blow to the company.

Following the quarterly loss, Son publicly said he would cut costs at the company.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) was also forced to sell part of its stake in Alibaba (BABA) to boost its cash reserves as a result of the loss.

Last month, it was reported that the $23B loss could force Son to take SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) private, an idea he has publicly discussed but rejected in the past for various reasons.