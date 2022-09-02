Cenntro Electric introduces Logistar 260 all-electric commercial van

Sep. 02, 2022 7:21 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cenntro Electric (CENN) has introduced an all-electric commercial van as part of its Logistar series, the EV technology company announced on Friday.
  • The Logistar 260 offers a cargo space of 7.5 cubic meters or 265 cubic feet, two side loading doors and convenient rear doors with a loading opening of up to 270°.
  • It is scheduled for initial deliveries to Europe in the first quarter of 2023 followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South American markets.
  • The van is expected to clear all homologation tests in accordance with European Union standards and gain EU type approval at the end of 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.