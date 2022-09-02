Cenntro Electric introduces Logistar 260 all-electric commercial van
Sep. 02, 2022 7:21 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cenntro Electric (CENN) has introduced an all-electric commercial van as part of its Logistar series, the EV technology company announced on Friday.
- The Logistar 260 offers a cargo space of 7.5 cubic meters or 265 cubic feet, two side loading doors and convenient rear doors with a loading opening of up to 270°.
- It is scheduled for initial deliveries to Europe in the first quarter of 2023 followed by launches in Asia, the Caribbean, and South American markets.
- The van is expected to clear all homologation tests in accordance with European Union standards and gain EU type approval at the end of 2022.
Comments