Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) announced that it successfully test fired a reused Rutherford first stage engine for the first time.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) conducted the full duration, full-thrust test fire of the refurbished Rutherford engine earlier this week at the its engine test facility. The engine was previously successfully launched to space and returned to Earth during Rocket Lab’s recent recovery mission launched on May 2.

Of note, the refurbished Rutherford engine passed all of the same acceptance tests Rocket Lab (RKLB) performs for every engine, including 200 seconds of engine fire and multiple restarts. Data from the test fire shows the engine produced full thrust of 21kNs within 1000 milliseconds of ignition and performed to the same standard of a newly-built Rutherford engine.

The company called the new development a significant technical achievement in the effort to make the Electron launch vehicle the world’s first reusable orbital small rocket.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) attracted a bull rating from Cowen earlier in the week.