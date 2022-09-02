Precision BioSciences appoints chief business officer from within ranks, rejigs co-founders' roles
Sep. 02, 2022 7:32 AM ETPrecision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Precision BioSciences promoted Cindy Atwell to chief business officer and carried out other leadership changes.
- Atwell, who was serving as senior vice president of Business Development and Alliance Management, will continue to oversee the Business Development and Alliance functions with added responsibility for Project and Portfolio Management, the company said in a Sept. 2 press release.
- Jeff Smith, co-founder and formerly chief technology officer, was promoted to chief research officer and will assume responsibility for the management and direction of the company’s research programs and report directly to the CEO Michael Amoroso.
- Precision added that Derek Jantz, co-founder and chief scientific officer, will step down from the board to focus his time partnering with Amoroso in making company strategy and managing relationships with external stakeholders.
- Jantz departure would reduces the number of management members serving on the board, the company added.
- DTIL +1.27% to $1.60 premarket Sept. 1
