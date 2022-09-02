A new study has raised questions over the protection generated by the monkeypox vaccine developed by Danish biotech Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) and a recently-adopted strategy in the U.S. and Europe to increase its supplies.

The study conducted by researchers at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, was posted as a pre-print on Thursday before peer review.

The investigators noted that the recommended series of shots with Bavarian Nordic’s (OTCPK:BVNKF) Jynneos monkeypox vaccine led to relatively low levels of antibodies with poor neutralizing capacity against the disease.

The immunized individuals hadn’t been previously exposed to monkeypox or vaccinated against smallpox, a closely related virus to monkeypox.

The researchers also found that the dose sparing of the Jynneos vaccine leads to lower antibody levels while a third vaccine dose further boosts the antibody response.

“Studies following vaccinated individuals are necessary to further assess vaccine efficacy,” the authors wrote.

Other vaccine developers against monkeypox include Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) and Chimerix (CMRX)

In August, U.S. and European health regulators greenlighted the intradermal use of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at one-fifth of the standard dose.