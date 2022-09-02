Nelson Peltz to close his London investment firm to resolve activist dispute

Activist billionaire Nelson Peltz is set to shutter his £440M London investment company and return assets to shareholders after a group of investors pushed for changes at Trian Investors 1, the London-listed investment firm he started in 2018, the Financial Times reported.

In a statement, Trian Investors 1's board said it will distribute at least 95% of each shareholders' holding in the company by June 30, 2023 after a "significant portion of the current shareholder base" said they want to exit their shareholding at or around net asset value.

The company's investments in heating and plumbing company Ferguson plc (FERG) and consumer products giant Unilever (UL) (OTCPK:UNLYF) (OTCPK:UNLVF) ("ULVR"), have "significantly outperformed the FTSE 100 over relevant periods," and the company's investment manager, Trian Investors Management, "believes that there is still significant value potentially to be achieved through the company's holdings in FERG and ULVR," it said.

By distributing the underlying assets to its shareholders, Trian Investors 1 said the redemption "will allow each shareholder to determine the most opportune time to reaiize their exposure to ULVR and/or FERG."

Shareholders representing ~86.3% of the company's issued share capital have indicated their support for the proposals, Trian said.

"The share redemption scheme recognizes the significant potential future upside from the company's core holdings, while meeting the desire of certain investors for greater liquidity and of the company's board to see its discount to fair value unwind," Trian Investors 1 Chairman Mark Thompson said.

Peltz joined Unilever's (UL) board in May