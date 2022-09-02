A National Labor Relations Board official who presided over weeks of hearings on the unionization case of an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouse in Staten Island ruled that the union should be certified as Amazon's objections were rejected.

The NLRB attorney on the case concluded in a filing Thursday that Amazon (AMZN) had not met the burden of establishing the agency, the union or any other parties engaged in "objectionable conduct" that impacted the results of the election.

Earlier in the year, workers at the Staten Island warehouse location had voted in favor of unionizing by more than 500 votes.

The Amazon Labor Union is now targeting another New York warehouse near Albany, with enough signatures already gathered to petition the National Labor Relations Board for a unionization vote.

By itself, the New York unionization is estimated to represent a ~$200M or less hit to AMZN's Opex tally or a ~0.4% reduction to 2023 EBIT, per a projection from Morgan Stanley earlier this year. While a rapid trend towards unionization is not anticipated, if applied to AMZN's broader 750,000 U.S. fulfillment/transportation workforce, every 1% of employees that unionize is estimated to add an incremental ~$150M to annual opex.