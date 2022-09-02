Nocopi Technologies completes one-for-ten reverse stock split
Sep. 02, 2022 7:49 AM ETNocopi Technologies, Inc. (NNUP)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Specialty reactive inks developer Nocopi Technologies (OTCPK:NNUP) said its one-for-ten reverse stock split is effective as of Sep. 2.
- Nocopi stockholders received one new share for every ten shares, and any fractional shares were rounded up to the next whole share.
- The shares are now trading with a D added to the ticker symbol or NNUPD to reflect the reverse stock split, and will resume trading under the symbol NNUP after a 20-trading day period has expired.
- The board has approved the reverse stock split.
- Source: Press Release
