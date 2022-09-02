Nocopi Technologies completes one-for-ten reverse stock split

Sep. 02, 2022

  • Specialty reactive inks developer Nocopi Technologies (OTCPK:NNUP) said its one-for-ten reverse stock split is effective as of Sep. 2.
  • Nocopi stockholders received one new share for every ten shares, and any fractional shares were rounded up to the next whole share.
  • The shares are now trading with a D added to the ticker symbol or NNUPD to reflect the reverse stock split, and will resume trading under the symbol NNUP after a 20-trading day period has expired.
  • The board has approved the reverse stock split.
