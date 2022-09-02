Shell CEO Van Beurden reportedly to step down next year, with shortlist of successors set
Sep. 02, 2022 7:56 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- CEO Ben van Beurden of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is reportedy preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, and the oil giant's board has shortlisted a set of candidates to succeed him, Reuters reported Friday.
- The news agency cited unnamed sources as saying that the list of possible successors includes Wael Sawan, the company's head of integrated gas and renewables, and Huibert Vigeveno, who heads the company's refining operations of downstream.
- Reuters also quoted sources as saying that recently appointed CFO Sinead Gorman and Zoe Yujnovich, head of upstream, are also seen as possible successors.
- The news agency said SHEL declined to comment on the matter.
- Shares up 1.3% PM.
(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Shell had announced the CEO's departure, whereas it has not done so.)
