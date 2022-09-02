Freyr Battery files for $500M securities offering
- Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) gained around 1% pre-market on Friday after it filed for a $500M mixed securities offering.
- The company plans to offer and sell ordinary shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription rights and purchase units.
- The offering also comprises: (i) ~24.63M ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of warrants, (ii) the resale from time to time by the selling securityholders of an additional 118.96M of ordinary shares (including 12.84M ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of warrants) and (iii) the resale by the selling securityholders of warrants exercisable for up to 10.25M of ordinary shares.
- Other terms, including pricing, are yet to be determined.
- The company plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of any securities offered under prospectus for general corporate purposes.
