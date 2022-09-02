Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) head higher into the green in Friday’s premarket session as AVGO topped third-quarter results and guidance and LULU outdid its second quarter earnings report. Also trending upwards are shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB).

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on the other hand has fallen as the chemical company’s stock was downgraded.

Gainers

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) tracked higher by 3.2% on Friday morning after the firm delivered third-quarter results and guidance that topped estimates. For the period ending July 31, AVGO stated that it had earned $9.73 per share on $8.46B in revenue, and analysts expected the semiconductor company to earn $9.55 per share on $8.41B in revenue.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) gained 9.4% in premarket trading after the company blew past the consensus mark with its second quarter earnings report. Total revenue for LULU was up 29% during the quarter, led by a 35% jump in international markets and 28% gain in North America.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) moved up by 2.9% early on as the company announced that it successfully test fired a reused Rutherford first stage engine for the first time.

Decliner

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) dipped by 1.4% on Friday morning after the stock was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase to Neutral from Overweight. The financial institution said LYB is grappling with declining prices for commodity chemicals and lower volumes.

