Eurozone producer price index jumps more than expected on surging energy prices

Industrial producer price inflation in the eurozone area rose 4.0% in July, topping the 2.5% consensus estimate, fueled by surging energy prices. The July pace accelerated from 1.3% in June, the EU's Eurostat office said Friday.

That comes to a whopping 37.9% increase from July 2021, higher than the 35.8% that economists had expected.

By sector, energy PPI jumped 9%, non-durable consumer goods increased 1.2%, and durable consumer goods rose 0.9%.

Prices in total industry, excluding energy increased by 0.6%.

The biggest increases in industrial producer prices were in Ireland (+26.1%), Hungary (+9.4%), and Bulgaria (+8.0%), and the largest declines were in Portugal (-1.5%), Sweden (-1.2%), and Luxembourg (-0.9%).

The higher-than-expected inflation may have European Central Bank policymakers consider a more aggressive rate hike policy, but that may be tempered by fears of recession.

The euro has gained 0.5% against the U.S. dollar in Friday trading to $0.9997. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) rises 0.5% in U.S. premarket trading, the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) is up 0.1%.

Last month, some ECB officials want to discuss 75-bp rate hike at their Sept. 8 meeting