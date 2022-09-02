Moderna's Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccine gets approval in Taiwan

Sep. 02, 2022 8:22 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration approved Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) Omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for individuals 18 years of age and above, Reuters reported.
  • The agency approved the adapted vaccine following evaluation of the shot's efficacy and safety, and "urgent domestic public health needs," the Sept. 2 report added.
  • A day ago, the Omicron-targeting booster dose was approved in Canada, and it also received the U.S. CDC backing, after having getting clearance from the U.S. FDA earlier in the week.
  • Yesterday, the adapted vaccine also received a recommendation of approval from a panel of the European Medicines Agency.
  • The bivalent vaccine has already received clearance in the U.K., Switzerland and Australia.

