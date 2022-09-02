PagerDuty stock gains on raised full-year forecast

  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares gained around 8% pre-market on Friday in response to the firm's raised full-year forecast and better-than-expected second quarter results announced late Thursday.
  • The application-software company now expects revenue in the range of $365M-$370M (consensus: $367.98M) compared with prior outlook of $364M to $369M. Adj. loss is seen between -$0.10 and -$0.12 per share (consensus: -$0.12) vs. prior outlook of -$0.17 to -$0.21 loss/share.
  • In Q2, the company generated adj. loss per share of -$0.04 on revenue of $90.25M (+33.6% Y/Y), both exceeding Wall Street estimates.
  • However, billings of $92M (+23% Y/Y) fell short of the 25%-30% range provided during last quarter's call. The company attributed this drop to elongated sale cycles that reduced its initial expectations for bookings. Europe also experienced a bit more softness compared to other geographies.
  • PagerDuty (PD) expects trailing 12 months billings growth exiting the third quarter to be at or above 20% over last year.

