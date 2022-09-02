NortonLifeLock wins UK antitrust approval for purchase of Avast Plc

Sep. 02, 2022 8:33 AM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), AVASFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Hacher with a mask is using laptop

baona/iStock via Getty Images

  • NortonLikeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) won UK antitrust approval for its planned $8.6 billion purchase of Avast Plc (OTCPK:AVASF).
  • The UK's Competition and Markets Authority approved the transaction after the regulator opened and in-depth probe into the deal in March. Following a consultation that ended on Aug. 24, the CMA has upheld its provisional findings and cleared the deal, according to a post on the CMA's website.
  • NLOK said in a statement on Friday that the Avast  (OTCPK:AVASF) acquisition will close on Sept. 12.
  • Recall August, NortonLifeLock agreed to acquire antivirus company Avast for up to $8.6 billion.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.