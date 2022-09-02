NortonLifeLock wins UK antitrust approval for purchase of Avast Plc
Sep. 02, 2022 8:33 AM ETNortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), AVASFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- NortonLikeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) won UK antitrust approval for its planned $8.6 billion purchase of Avast Plc (OTCPK:AVASF).
- The UK's Competition and Markets Authority approved the transaction after the regulator opened and in-depth probe into the deal in March. Following a consultation that ended on Aug. 24, the CMA has upheld its provisional findings and cleared the deal, according to a post on the CMA's website.
- NLOK said in a statement on Friday that the Avast (OTCPK:AVASF) acquisition will close on Sept. 12.
- Recall August, NortonLifeLock agreed to acquire antivirus company Avast for up to $8.6 billion.
Comments