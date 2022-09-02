Unemployment rate climbs to 3.7% in August, job gains moderate to 315K

The number of nonfarm jobs added to the U.S. economy in August fell from an unusually strong number in July and the unemployment rate unexpectedly increased as more people entered the workforce, the U.S. Department of Labor report showed Friday.

August nonfarm payrolls: +315K vs. +293K expected and +526K prior (revised from +528K).

Unemployment rate of 3.7% vs. 3.5% expected and 3.5% in July.

The labor force participation rate, which has stubbornly stayed below prepandemic levels, increased 0.3 percentage point to 62.4%. It's still a full percentage point below its February 2020 level. Some 523K people not in the workforce said they were prevented from looking for work due to the pandemic.

The average hourly earnings for private nonfarm payroll employees increased by 0.3% in August, to $32.36, an increase of 5.2% from a year ago.

"The job report came in line, on the surface. The rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% from 3.5% was driven by 613k people re-entering the workforce, as noted in the household survey," Michael Kramer, founder of Mott Capital Management told Seeking Alpha. "Overall this report appears to be much stronger than it seems at first glance. With strong gains across the household survey and a rising labor participation rate."

While the unemployment rate increased and the number of jobs added in August moderated from July, the changes aren't likely to deter the Federal Reserve from its aggressive rate hike path.

"Given current labor dynamics this report underscores calls to lift the policy rate by 75 basis points to a range between 3% & 3.25%," said RSM US Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas.

Bankrate Senior Economist Mark Hamrick agrees with Brusuelas. "The Federal Reserve looks at the August jobs numbers, along with the recently reported number of job openings topping 11M (versus 6M unemployed), and regards the labor market as still hot, even if the unemployment rate has now edged up from the recent low," he said.

The probability of a 75-bp rate hike, though, has slipped to 62.0% on the CME FedWatch tool, vs. a 75.0% probability on Thursday. The equity markets are cheered by the news. The S&P futures are up 0.8%, Nasdaq futures +0.9%, and the Dow futures +0.6%.

The 10-year Treasury yield spikes 15 basis points to 3.29%, while the 2-year yield is up 4 bps to 3.48% at ~8:50 AM ET.

The biggest gains in the month were in professional and business services (+68K), health care (+48K), and retail trade (+44K). Employment in leisure and hospitality rose 31K, moderating from average monthly gains of 90K in the first seven months of the year.

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for June was revised down by 105K, to 293K from 398K. July's was revised down by 2K to 526K from 528K.

On Thursday, the U.S. dollar rose to a 20-year high after stronger-than-expected economic data