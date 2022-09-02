Immuneering seeks FDA nod to conduct clinical trial for lead cancer candidate
Sep. 02, 2022 8:34 AM ETImmuneering Corporation (IMRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of development-stage biotech Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) added ~9% in the pre-market trading Friday after the company announced the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) seeking FDA clearance to conduct a clinical trial for its lead asset IMM-1-104.
- An oral once-daily small molecule, IMM-1-104, targets advanced solid tumors with RAS mutations, unlike the candidates that target specific cancer mutations such as KRAS-G12C.
- “The preclinical data package for IMM-1-104 is uniquely compelling, and we are excited to now evaluate this compound in patients who so urgently need new options,” the Chief Executive of IMRX, Brett Hall, noted.
- With the IND submission, the FDA will review the company’s application to determine if the data support the safety of IMM-1-104.
- IMRX plans to conduct a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of IMM-1-104 across five internationally recognized clinical sites in the U.S.
- Amgen (AMGN) and Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) are among the developers of cancer therapies targeted at KRAS G12C mutations.
Comments