Chinese electric vehicle stocks are falling with chip concerns in the background

There is some jittery trading on Chinese electric vehicle stocks after restrictions were announced earlier in the week on Nvidia's AI chips to China.

While the restrictions on Nvidia's A100 and H100 products do not directly impact the type of chips used in electric vehicles, Automobility analyst Bevin Jacob warned that scrutiny could increase in the future on the type of chips used in autonomous driving technology.

The selling pressure on Chinese EV stocks also followed the release of monthly deliveries reports. NIO (NYSE:NIO) posted better sales momentum than Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) due to more new product launches and a strong overall model cycle. Bank of America also noted that Tier-2 brands like GAC-Aion, Nezha-Hozon, Leap Motore, Zeekr-Geely, and VOYAH-Dong Feng Group outgrew the older EV players as they start to make a mark.

Li Auto (LI) fell 1.40% in premarket action on Friday to follow on Thursday's 3.02% drop.

XPeng (XPEV) moved down 1.44% premarket after shedding 6.43% on Thursday.

Nio (NIO) dropped 1.22% early on Friday after bleeding off 5.63% on Thursday.

