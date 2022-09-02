AITX subsidiary-Robotic Assistance Devices sees a surge in sales activity
Sep. 02, 2022 8:48 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices (or RAD) has received several orders and signed one new authorized dealer in the closing days of its fiscal quarter which ended August 31, 2022.
- Company expects to publish its comprehensive quarterly report by September 15, 2022.
- In the final days of the quarter, four ROSA security robots were ordered by The Richman Group, parent company of Citrus Construction, an existing RAD client with several ROSA units deployed.
- “August 2022, and the 2nd quarter have proven to be RAD’s best order intake periods in our history,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “RAD’s dealer network has expanded nicely, the sales funnel is full of great opportunities, the product mix is ideal, and the response to our newest products RIO and ROSA-P has been outstanding. I expect that we will have a few announcements soon regarding the order activity and rollouts of these new additions,” Reinharz concluded.
