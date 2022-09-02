Salesforce gets slight lift; Guggenheim remains cautious on sales goals

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares edged up in pre-market trading Friday as Guggenheim analyst John Difucci raised his rating on the cloud-software giant to neutral from sell.

Diffucci said he was taking a slightly more positive view on Salesforce (CRM) after its shares fell 20% following his initial sell rating on the stock on August 11. By comparison, Difucci said that the S&P 500 (SP500) had fallen 7% in the same time frame.

However, Difucci remained uniformly cautious on Salesforce's (CRM) lofty sales outlook. Difucci said that the company's target of reaching $50B in annual revenue by 2026 is "risky and perhaps unattainable" in the wake of Salesforce (CRM) lowering its sales forecast for its 2023 fiscal year due to "broad based" market weakness.

Difucci said that its likely Salesforce (CRM) will reach its $50B revenue goal only if it "continues its acquisition spree", which most notably included Salesforce's (CRM) nearly $28B acquisition of Slack, in 2021.

Last week, investors dinged Salesforce (CRM) after the company reported second-quarter results that included revenue that just missed Wall Street's expectations. The company also lowered its third-quarter sales outlook due mostly to the effect of a strong U.S. dollar and customers holding off on some of their larger technology purchases.