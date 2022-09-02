Nanomix, Mobility Health team up to develop rapid test for COVID antibodies
Sep. 02, 2022 8:59 AM ETNanomix Corporation (NNMX), BTHEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nanomix (OTCPK:BTHE) (OTCQB:NNMX) is collaborating with Mobility Health to develop a lab developed test (LDT) for use in a fully mobile lab to evaluate levels of circulating COVID-19 antibodies.
- Nanomix plans to supply the product elements, while Mobility intends to complete development and validation of the test, with plans to file for a CLIA Lab emergency use authorization (EUA) with the FDA, the company said in a Sept. 2 press release.
- Nanōmix eLab system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for rapid point-of-care testing, the company added.
- "We believe our eLab system is the ideal mobile platform to provide rapid testing of COVID-19 antibodies, as well as many other future indications," said Nanomix CEO Thomas Schlumpberger.
Comments