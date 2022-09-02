Nanomix, Mobility Health team up to develop rapid test for COVID antibodies

Sep. 02, 2022 8:59 AM ETNanomix Corporation (NNMX), BTHEBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Antibodies Background

wildpixel

  • Nanomix (OTCPK:BTHE) (OTCQB:NNMX) is collaborating with Mobility Health to develop a lab developed test (LDT) for use in a fully mobile lab to evaluate levels of circulating COVID-19 antibodies.
  • Nanomix plans to supply the product elements, while Mobility intends to complete development and validation of the test, with plans to file for a CLIA Lab emergency use authorization (EUA) with the FDA, the company said in a Sept. 2 press release.
  • Nanōmix eLab system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for rapid point-of-care testing, the company added.
  • "We believe our eLab system is the ideal mobile platform to provide rapid testing of COVID-19 antibodies, as well as many other future indications," said Nanomix CEO Thomas Schlumpberger.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.