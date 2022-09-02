United Maritime gains on $3M stock buyback plan
Sep. 02, 2022 9:04 AM ETUnited Maritime Corporation (USEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) announced on Friday as share repurchase plan to buyback up to $3M of its outstanding common shares in the open market.
- That represents up to 26% of the company’s market capitalization as of Sep 1, 2022.
- USEA Chairman and CEO Stamatis Tsantanis stated: "We believe that the share price of United is significantly undervalued considering the solid vessel valuation and earnings environment of the tanker sector. We aim to enhance stockholder value by using our strong cash reserves and the fleet’s robust cash-flow generating capacity. We will continue to examine all strategic alternatives and to invest opportunistically, including through buybacks under appropriate conditions."
- USEA shares have gained 38% pre-market
