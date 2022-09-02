Energy Aspects founder Amrita Sen said Friday that renewed COVID-related lockdowns in China have "spooked" the oil market, helping to send crude below $90 a barrel.

Speaking to CNBC, the founder and director of research at Energy Aspects argued that oil bulls were looking to China as a major demand-driver both in the near term and in 2023. If the country is hampered by further pandemic restrictions, that would cut into that demand expectation, she explained.

Sen added that the China headwinds come amid concerns about economic growth in other parts of the world. She noted that her team expects a "deep recession" in Europe in 2023, with a mild one coming for the U.S.

Meanwhile, the Energy Aspects founder contended that the market has developed a bearish bias in recent weeks, causing it to act more aggressively to unfavorable headlines.

"It's a very asymmetric price response. Every bearish news, completely unsubstantiated at times, is getting a bigger reaction from the market than bullish news," she said.

Sen attributed this reaction to seasonal factors, including a lack of market participants during the summer. This has led to an algo-heavy trading dynamic that has exacerbated downward moves.

Sen's commentary came as WTI crude (CL1:COM) has fallen below $90 a barrel. Oil has rallied about 3% in Friday's early action, climbing to $89.08 at about 8:45 a.m. ET. However, the price remains well off the $126.42 high reached in June.

Meanwhile, major players in the oil industry have seen their shares dragged down by the recent slide in crude. Exxon (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP), Valero Energy (VLO), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Phillips 66 (PSX) have all dropped between 5% and 10% over the past several days.

In other headlines from the oil industry, Shell revealed that its CEO will step down next year.