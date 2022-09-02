EMA committee starts review of use of epileptic seizures drug topiramate in pregnancy
- The European drug regulator's safety committee has started a review of epileptic seizures treatment topiramate and the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children whose mothers had taken the drug during pregnancy.
- Topiramate is manufactured and sold by Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen unit under the brand name Topamax. It is also available in the European Union under various other trade names and generic forms.
- The review was trigged by a recent study which suggested a possible increase in the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children whose mothers were taking topiramate when they were pregnant, the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) said in a statement on Friday.
- The study was based on data from several Nordic countries and covered more than 24K children exposed to at least one anti-epileptic medicine before birth. 471 of these children were exposed to topiramate alone.
- The PRAC said that the drug should continue to be used according to its authorized product information while the review was ongoing.
