Fund assets retracted $30B on the week, marking the largest weekly outflow since mid-June

The financial community removed $30.2B of investor capital from the fund market, which includes both conventional funds and ETFs. The weekly outflow marked the largest retraction since June 15, 2022 according to data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dissecting the data and it can be seen that investors redeemed $10.6B from equity funds, taxable bond funds saw $9.2B exit the market, money market funds lost $6.9B, and tax-exempt fixed income funds observed $3.4B leave the market.

Equity ETFs experienced outflows of $6B, the space’s first week of outflows in four. The funds that suffered the greatest outflows were the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) as SPY lost $4.8B and QQQ gave back $1.1B.

At the same time, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) pulled in the most significant weekly inflows. XLF attracted $978M in new money, whereas JEPI garnered $457M.

Fixed income exchange traded funds on the other hand took in $688M, marking the segment’s ninth week of inflows in ten. At the top of the leaderboard was the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL), as it accumulated $1.1B of capital. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) experienced the second largest bulk of inflows at $1B for the week.

At the other end of the spectrum, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) took back the largest redemptions at $1.2B and $723M, respectively.

In broader financial news, market tracking indices point higher following a goldilocks jobs report from the view of the Federal Reserve.