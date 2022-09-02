PolyPid sheds 75% as lead candidate fails in Phase 3 trial for post-surgical infections
Sep. 02, 2022 9:29 AM ETPolyPid Ltd. (PYPD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) dropped ~75% in value in the pre-market trading Friday after the Israeli biopharma company announced that its lead candidate D-PLEX100 did not meet the main goal in a Phase 3 trial for the prevention of surgical site infections ((SSIs)) in abdominal surgery.
- The SHIELD I trial was designed to evaluate the joint administration of D-PLEX100 standard of care (SoC) against SoC alone in 970 patients, out of whom 488 were part of the D-PLEX100 treatment arm and 489 were in the control arm.
- The trial did not achieve the primary endpoint of reduction in surgical site infections and mortality, the company said, noting that in the Intent to Treat (ITT) population, D-PLEX100 and SoC (n=485) led to a 23% decrease in SSIs and mortality compared to SoC alone (n=489) (p=0.1520).
- “While these top-line results did not meet our expectations following the highly compelling positive data generated in our Phase 2 study, we remain confident in the future potential of D-PLEX100,” remarked PYPD Chief Executive Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad.
- The company noted that in an FDA-requested analysis involving a subset of patients whose incision lengths exceeded 20 centimeters (n=423), D-PLEX100 + SoC led to a statistically significant 54% decline on the primary endpoint versus SoC (p<0.0032).
- The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board raised no new safety concerns during the trial. The company expects to share the results with the FDA to discuss the next steps for SHIELD II, its second Phase 3 trial for D-PLEX100, which is currently underway with more than 200 subjects enrolled so far.
In August, PYPD announced a multi-million dollar deal with U.K.-based Advanz Pharma for D-PLEX100
Comments (2)