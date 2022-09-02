International Game Technology launches up to $500M cash tender offer
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) launched an up to $500M cash tender offer for its outstanding $1.1B 6.500% senior secured notes due 2025 and its outstanding €500M 3.500% senior secured notes due 2024.
- The tender offer, to expire on Sep. 30 11:59 PM, is subject to certain terms and conditions.
- The consideration also includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 of the Dollar notes accepted for purchase and an early tender premium of €30 per €1,000 of the Euro notes accepted for purchase.
