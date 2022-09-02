International Game Technology launches up to $500M cash tender offer

Sep. 02, 2022 9:35 AM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Las Vegas slot machines

PNC/Stockbyte via Getty Images

  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) launched an up to $500M cash tender offer for its outstanding $1.1B 6.500% senior secured notes due 2025 and its outstanding €500M 3.500% senior secured notes due 2024.
  • The tender offer, to expire on Sep. 30 11:59 PM, is subject to certain terms and conditions.
  • The consideration also includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 of the Dollar notes accepted for purchase and an early tender premium of €30 per €1,000 of the Euro notes accepted for purchase.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.