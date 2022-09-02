Rogers (NYSE:ROG) ticked up 1.4% after a report that China's antitrust review of Dupont's (NYSE:DD) planned $5.2 billion purchase may be moving along.

The antitrust review process by China's State Administration for Market Regulation appears to be moving along and engagement may start soon, according to traders, who cited a report that was circulating around on Friday.

At least one description of the report being circulated claimed that SAMR concerns with the deal were said to be unsubstantiated after analysis.

The latest report on China's review comes after Rogers (ROG) fell last Tuesday after another report that claimed the deal had hit an obstacle as far as Chinese approval is concerned. The companies reportedly haven't been able to resolve industry worries about the combination.

Last Wednesday a Stifel analyst predicted that the deal will ultimately be approved by China and that the delay may be happening as Beijing may be taking its time approving the deal due to U.S.-Chinese geopolitical disputes. The analyst noted that Rogers (ROG) is a key supplier of materials for 5G mobile networks' "base stations" - a technology that had been a “contentious issue” during the Trump administration.

Rogers (ROG) and Dupont recently said they expect the transaction to close in the current quarter, whereas they originally anticipated finalizing the deal in Q2.

On Thursday semiconductors stocks were smoked as Nvidia plunged most since 2020 on Chinese chip ban.