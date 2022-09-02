WHO approves SK bioscience as a supplier of active substance in Novavax's COVID shot

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Friday said the World Health Organization (WHO) had approved South Korean biotech SK bioscience as a maker and supplier of the active substance in its COVID-19 vaccine.

SK bioscience currently makes drug substance and drug product of the vaccine, called Nuvaxovid, for the South Korean market and drug substance for the European Union.

The WHO's variation approval enables "Novavax to manufacture product for countries who recognize WHO exceptional use license from two major vaccine suppliers – SK bioscience and the Serum Institute of India," the Gaithersburg, Md.-based biotech said in a statement.

The company said this approval was the first network production for it funded by vaccine alliance CEPI.

Novavax (NVAX) entered the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine space quite late, with regulators clearing its protein-based shot only in July. However, as the pandemic waned, its vaccine sales came under pressure and led to a big Q2 sales miss in August.

Novavax (NVAX) yesterday said an expert panel of the European drug regulator had recommended expanding the conditional marketing authorization granted for its vaccine to allow its use as a booster shot in adults.

