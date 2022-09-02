Google expands alternate billing to countries including Japan, India
Sep. 02, 2022 9:49 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will accept third-party payment services for mobile apps in countries including Japan and India, in another concession to foreign governments concerned about the company's market power in smartphone payments.
- Notably that doesn't (yet) include the United States.
- App developers have generally only been able to use Google's payment system in order to distribute apps on Google's Play Store.
- Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) will now expand a pilot program allowing developers to choose alternate systems for receiving payment.
- Some service fees will continue to apply, Google said: The company has noted that 99% of developers subject to a fee pay 15% or less.
- The company launched its alternate payment policy for nongaming developers in the European Economic Area in July, after trying it out in March with pilot partner Spotify. Now the alternate payment program covers Australia, India, Indonesia and Japan.
