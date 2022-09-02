NaaS to collaborate with EEZI
Sep. 02, 2022 9:55 AM ETNaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- China-based electric vehicle charging services provider NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) said it had begun a partnership with EEZI, a solution service provider for travel ecosystem integrating hardware and software.
- Both parties will work together on solutions for intelligent travel and smart charging services, the company said.
- EEZI works in design, research and development, and the operation of smart cockpits, autonomous driving, software ecosystems, and user experience.
- NaaS will integrate its digital charging network covering the whole of China into the EEZI's charging operation and management platform, EEZI machine and the EEZI App.
